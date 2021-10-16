Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Wife of the Governor of Anambra state, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, said that she is convinced that wife of the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in the Nov. 6 gubernatorial election, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, will continue and expand her charity work and take her legacies to greater heights.

Mrs Obiano stated this when she hosted women, indigent widows, vulnerable and orphaned children from Idemili North and South Local Government Areas as part of her ongoing tour of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Addressing people from the two LGA’s at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia, Mrs Obiano said that policies of the state government in the last seven years, coupled with various charitable activities have impacted positively on many households.

Mrs Obiano, who is also founder of charity organisation, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative observed that the poverty rate in the state as at the time her husband assumed office in 2014 stood at 53 percent.

This, she noted prompted her engagement in poverty alleviation programmes through her NGO, CAFE, stressing that she is not surprised that the recent rating by the National Bureau of Statistics showed a drop in the poverty index in the state to just eleven percent.

She said that having, alongside her husband, Gov. Willie Obiano, invested heavily in human and infrastructural development, she was certain that the APGA Candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his wife would do even better because of their tested antecedents.

Mrs Obiano reminded the people that sustaining the peace, progress and better life of Anambra citizens depends on the choices they make. She asked them to choose right as APGA is still the only true voice that can speak for every Anambra person and Ndi Igbo at large.

Wife of the APGA candidate, assured that she will follow the footsteps laid by Mrs Obiano in carrying everyone along.

She urged Anambra people to vote for APGA and her husband, Prof. Soludo, because he has clearly defined path of peace, progress and prosperity for the people in the years ahead.

In her remark, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, told the crowd that Ebelechukwu is committed to the fulfillment of her promises of caring for the less privileged, hence she insisted on hosting them in the Governor’s Lodge.

On her part, the Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, said that Mrs Obiano invested more in the soft aspect of governance by reducing poverty, creating a conducive space for widows and the physically challenged, and reinvigorating hope in governance.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili North Local Government Area, Barrister Asha Nnabuife, his Idemili South counterpart, Mr. Don Unachukwu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Laison, Barrister Vera-Queen Okonkwo, commended the tour, saying that the benefits to the people includes gradual distribution of wealth down to the grassroots.

The LGA tour is an annual collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and wife of the governor of the state.