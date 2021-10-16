Advertisement

Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Imo Deputy Speaker and member representing Nwangele State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly has on Friday; 15th Day of October, 2021, commissioned two (2) economic important and strategic markets in Nwangele LGA namely;

*i. Nkwo-Ebu Prosperity Market &*

*ii. Nwaorieokpo Prosperity Market in Abba and Abajah respectively.*

These all important markets situated in Nwangele LGA has been neglected by successive governments, legislators, political leaders and was left in ruins and in total comatose for decades. Rt Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu came with a sincere assurances aimed at recovering, rehabilitating and reconstruction of the market during his campaign period prelude to 2019 general election.

Speaking at the event, Iwuanyanwu Expressed joy that he is more fulfilled when he puts smiles on the faces of his people which is his primary responsibility aside making laws and supporting some laws that will be of great benefit to his constituents and Imo in general.

Beaming with smiles, visibly elated Market women and men heaped thanks and offered some prayers and blessings to the Lawmaker who they described as God sent.

While offering some heartfelt thanks, Iwuanyanwu thanked his people who found him worthy to represent them at the Imo State House of Assembly.

The Lawmaker who was filled with Joy with the multitude present at the occasion reaffirmed that he is a selfless politician who has the good interest of his people at heart and promised to do more, reassuring them of more effective representation which will bring about rapid progress and Prosperous Nwangele.

Iwuanyanwu also in his words described Gov. Uzodimma as empowerment Governor. He said “When I told him I am Coming to build this market, he said this market will be incomplete without empowering the market women.

On this note today, over 100 market women will be beneficiaries of this empowerment program as a support and a booster for their various businesses”. He encouraged his constituents to always give support to Gov. Hope Uzodimma who he once described as “The Capacitor that gives power to the Capacity”.

He reminded the communities and traders to always keep the Market surroundings clean, warning against the dangers of buying and selling on the Road sides.

The special guest of honor, Chief Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, while Commissioning the Projects, panegyrized Iwuanyanwu for keeping to his campaign promises made to his people. His quality of representation and generosity speaks volume. He urged all and sundry present to support him for a more Prosperous Nwangele.

He thanked Gov Uzodimma and the good people of Nwangele for making this a success.

The people of Nwangele, more especially Abba and Abajah where these Projects is sited came out en masse to grace the commissioning of the Market Project which they mentioned as Timely and commendable.

Dignitaries present at the occasion includes, wife of the Deputy Speaker, Lady Shirley Iwuanyanwu, Former speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins (Former Speaker, IMHA), Hon Eddie Obinna (Chief Whip, IMHA), Hon. Chinasa Nwaneri (SA Special Duties), Chief Dr Batos Nwadike (SA Political), Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi (Majority Leader, IMHA), Enyinnaya Onuegbu (Fmr Comm. Of land), Hon Tanana Biaduo ( Fmr SA Water Resources), Amb Uju Onwudiwe (Igolo Njaba), His Royal Highness, the clergy, President generals, town Union Presidents, youths, market men and women.

The Dancing troupe of women from both communities was at hand to sing and dance, thrilling the audience who graced the memorable Nkwo-ebu and Nwaorieokpo Prosperity Market ground opening.