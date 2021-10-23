Advertisement

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has charged the security agents to do all they can to find Mr. Tordue Salem, a journalist with Vanguard Newspaper who has been missing since on the 13th of this month.

The call was contained in a statement signed by the senator’s Special Assistant on new media, Emmanuel Eche-Ofun John and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, condemns, in strong terms, the abduction of Benue-born journalist, Mr Tordue Salem, in Abuja.

“Mr Salem, a Vanguard Reporter covering the House of Representatives, has been missing since on Wednesday, 13th October.

“Senator Moro describes the disappearance, which is without trace or clue, as traumatizing and very unfortunate.

“The Senator charges security agents to make concerted efforts to rescue the journalist and have him reunited with his family and colleagues who are presently traumatized by the sudden disappearance.

“He also appeals to his abductors to release him without further delay.”