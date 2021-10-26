Advertisement

The last made have not been heard of the unceremonious defection of the deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke from the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] to the All Progressive Congress [APC] judging by new information made available to 247ureports.com through reliable sources close to the Deputy Governor.

Against the backlash of Nkem Okeke’s defection from his kinsmen in Enugwu Ukwu and his neighbours at Coal City, Enugu where he resides, the embattled deputy governor disclosed to close friends that his reasons for defecting to the APC has little to do with Senator Andy Uba’s gubernatorial race. He explained that he was not happy or relevant in the Obiano administration – so he took the opportunity offered by the APC folks to find greener pastures. He categorically stated to close associates he was not going to vote for Andy Uba in this gubernatorial election.

“Who does not know the antecedents of the man. No true sane person will willingly vote him”. He said while explaining that he has gotten concrete promises from the presidency of a new position as a Director General of a federal parastatal in the near future. A cabinet reshuffle is expected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Cursory investigation reveals historically, Nkem Okeke had never supported the candidacy of Andy Uba or his political efforts in Anambra. Quite on the contrary, Dr. Nkem Okeke is reported to be vehemently opposed to the Andy Uba political dynasty. “He believes Andy Uba is not good for the wellbeing of the State”.

On another level, the members of the APC who supposedly were to receive the defecting deputy governor from the APGA are reported to be divided in two parts – with one part unwillingly to receive the deputy governor, and the other part willingly to receive the deputy governor.

The original members of the APC consisting of followers of Senator [Dr.] Chris Ngige and George Muoghalu who are currently entangled in a legal tussle over the APC gubernatorial primary election with Andy Uba are against the defection of Nkem Okeke into the Andy Uba camp. They claim Okeke’s decampment was affirmation to Andy Uba’s credibility as a viable candidate for the governorship seat.

They charge there was no primary election held in Anambra state. Results were just declared. One of the media gurus of the APC Anambra, Chief Amailo was unreserved when he shared his opinion on Andy Uba’a candidacy. He said, “how can those who arranged for the kidnap of a seating governor be allowed to govern the state? They burnt the state and wanted for Obasanjo to declare a state of emergency. And now, the same person wants to be governor? Of Anambra State?”

Many within the APC share the same view as Chief Amailo. 247ureports.com reached out to the Andy Uba campaign organization for comment through the head of the campaign, Paul Chukwuma. He did not respond. But the spokesman for the APC in Anambra, Mazi Okelo responded indicating that “I consider this part of opposition propaganda which expiring date is November 7, 2021. For APC, it is focus en route government house, Awka.”

Meanwhile, the Anambra gubernatorial election is scheduled to hold Nov 6th 2021. The Andy Uba campaign team were not able to launch and/or flag-off their campaign for reasons bordering on Buhari’s refusal to attend the event – and for fear of attack by the residents of Anambra who are unwelcoming of the APC. However, they recently began campaigning with only two weeks remaining to the election day.

