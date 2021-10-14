Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, has said that freedom for the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will end the spate of insecurity in the South East.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the Senate, made this assertion during his engagements with Anambra businessmen at the Alaba International Market in Lagos.

“We strongly believe that if the Federal Government finds a political solution to the Nnamdi Kanu issue, the present insecurity in Anambra State will come to an abrupt end as the politically sponsored bandits killing people under this guise will have no further excuse at their disposal,” Ubah said.

According to a statement by the Director, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organisation, Hon. Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, in Abuja, Ubah urged the Federal Government to critically examine the issues surrounding the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the statement, the team had robust discussions and exchanges of ideas on the various issues surrounding the development of the South East.

The statement reads in part: “The market leadership described Ubah as one of their own and thanked him for donating a brand new hilux pickup van to the market some years back.

“They expressed total support for Ubah’s aspiration and assured him that the dominant feeling among Igbo businessmen in Lagos is that they will all relocate back to the state next month and play their role in ensuring that the vision for a new commercial Anambra is achieved.

“In the course of the conversation, some youth leaders used the opportunity of the visit to express their sadness to the Senator over the raging issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s detention and pleaded with him to intervene on the matter.”

The Senator assured them that there are ongoing efforts behind the scenes at finding a political solution to the problem.

“He also promised to relay their message to the Federal Government with regards to the need to treat the issue as vital especially since some opposition party players have cashed in on it to create artificial insecurity in Anambra State and trigger voter apathy in the process as a cover for writing results illegally.

“The youths later peacefully escorted the Senator (who they kept referring to him as the ‘king of boys’ and the ‘street general’) and his team on their way out of the market with songs of freedom for Mazi Kanu as the euphoria over their just-concluded meeting and the assurances received subsists.

“It is our firm belief that this burning issue should not in any way be politicised but rather it be given the due attention that it requires,” Senator Ubah said.