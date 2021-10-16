Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Federal Government has approved the payment of gratuity and other emolument of 102 ex-Biafran soldiers who were granted Presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), disclosed this at Army War College Abuja at the ministerial briefing to flag-off the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

He noted that although most of the personnel involved in the war are no longer alive, hence the reason only 102 war veterans are selected, saying those who are still alive with genuine complaints will be attended to in due time.

“It will interest you to know that the Military Pension Board just concluded the documentation of ex-Biafran service personnel totaling 102 who were pardoned by Mr. President.”

”The war ended 51 years ago and many of those involved are no more alive but those with genuine complaints can come forward with their claims for consideration,” the minister said.

According to him, payment of pension and gratuities to retired military personnel have been prompt and regular.

He added, ”In line with the anti-corruption stand of the present administration, the Ministry of Defence in conjunction with the Military Pension Board conducts regular verification exercise for Military pensioners. The exercise is intended to streamline and check leakages in the system.

”The Ministry would continue to engage the pensioners through relevant organs like the Nigerian Legion, the Veteran Affairs Division and the Military Pension Board to ensure that Government obligations to them are met.”