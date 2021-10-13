Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has emerged as the most preferred person to succeed the incumbent governor Willie Obiano.

Soludo, in online poll launched few weeks ago by BVI Channel 1 media in collaboration with Good Governance Ministry (GGM), polled 53.36% votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Valentine Ozigbo of PDP, who gathered 30.60%.

Other Governorship candidates featured on the online poll and their results were Dr Godwin Maduka – Accord (11.94%); Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo – AAC (3.36%) and D. Obiora Okonkwo – ZLP (0.75%).

Mr Ndubuisi Anaenugwu, the spokesman of the group, when contacted, said they would issue official statement on the outcome of the poll later.

GGM had through his leader, Mr Chinedu Asuzu said they would adopt whoever emerged winner of the online poll as their candidate for the November 6 poll and mobilise over one million votes for the candidate.