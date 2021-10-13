Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Barr. Aloy Ejimakor has said that contrary to the argument in some quarters, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, doesn’t need amnesty.

Ejimakor, who was probably reacting to calls by some politicians that the Federal Government of Nigeria should give Mr. Kanu amnesty.

Writing on his verified twitter account, Ejimakor maintained that the pursuit of self determination is a patriotic venture and not a criminal offence that should warrant amnesty.

He further stated that a man fighting for independence should be given freedom and not amnesty.

“A man pursuing Self Determination is a patriot, not a criminal. So, there should be no question of offering him amnesty.

“Amnesty is for criminals. It’s not for patriots or freedom fighters. Those who fought for Independence were not given amnesty; they were given freedom.