Gunmen have killed one of the traditional rulers allegedly deposed by Governor Willie Obiano in Anambra State.

Alex Edozieuno, the monarch of Mkpunando, in Aguleri, was allegedly murdered on Friday along Ezu Bridge, Otuocha in Anambra East Local Government Area.

He was among the 13 monarchs suspended last year for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze.

After the saga, he was subsequently dethroned by Obiano with three others

The 62-year-old was killed alongside his driver, Chukwuemeka, around 10am.

It was not clear what led to the killing suspected to be an assassination.

Edozieuno was one- time Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State during the reign of former Governor Chinweoke Mbadinuju

In a trending video, the monarch was shot in the head and dragged into the nearby bush while his driver, equally shot in the head, was left in the vehicle.

Anambra Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the new Commissioner of Police Tony Olofu had visited the crime scene.

According to him: “The CP described the incident as man’s inhumanity to man and ordered immediate investigation to the incident.

“The exhibits recovered from the scene were one Lexus 470 with plate Reg No Aguleri-1 belonging to the victim and some expended ammunition.”

Tochukwu further said the bodies of the victims had been deposited in one of the morgues in the State.