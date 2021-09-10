Advertisement

World football–governing body FIFA on Wednesday provided the Local Organizing Committee with a final go-ahead to stage the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, otherwise known as Aisha Buhari Cup.

The six-nation invitational is being organized in honour of the name and Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, according to a statement.

In a letter dated 8th September 2021 and signed by Gordon Savic, Head of Qualifiers and International Matches, the world body noted it has sanctioned the 15th – 21st September showpiece that holds at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena and Agege Stadium in the City of Lagos, and featuring hosts Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Morocco and South Africa’s ‘A’ Women teams.

“In accordance with article 7 of the regulations, FIFA is happy to provide official authorization for this women’s tier 1 tournament…we hereby remind the participating teams that the Laws of the Game must strictly be applied to these tier-1 matches.

“Finally, we would also like to draw your attention to the contents of FIFA’s circular no.1735 of 1st October 2020. The strict application of the FIFA’s Return to Football – International Match Protocol (IMP), or an equivalent protocol of your confederation compliant with the said Protocol, is required.”

With this authorization, all is now clear for the commencement of the six-nation showpiece starting on Wednesday, 15th September with the clash between nine–time African champions, Super Falcons and the Female Eagles of Mali at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Ghana name final 23-woman squad

Meanwhile, Head Coach of two–time Women AFCON runners-up, Ghana’s Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has named her final list of 23 players for the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament holding in Nigeria 15th – 21st September 2021.

The list includes Sweden –based forward Portia Boakye, Priscilla Okyere who plays in Israel and nifty midfielder Grace Adams.

The Black Queens feature in Group B alongside the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon and South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

THE LIST:

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies); Victoria Agyei (Kumasi Sports Academy); Mary Neequaye (Immigration Ladies)

Defenders: Gladys Amfobea (Ladystrikers); Nina Norshie (Berry Ladies); Ellen Coleman (Ladystrikers); Janet Egyir (Hasaacas Ladies); Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies); Naomi Anima (Kumasi Sports Academy); Justice Tweneboaa (Ampem Dakoa Ladies)

Midfielders: Priscilla Okyere (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Grace Acheampong (Ashtown Ladies); Rashida Ibrahim (Berry Ladies); Henrietta Annie (Police Ladies); Monica Addai (Berry Ladies); Grace Asantewaa (Real Betis, Spain); Grace Adams (Berry Ladies)

Forwards: Vivian Konadu Adjei (Thunder Queens); Elizabeth Owusuaa (Sea Lions); Sophaiah Agyaakwa (Soccer Intellectuals); Princella Adubea (Racing Feminino, Spain); Sonia Opoku (Ampem Dakoa Ladies); Portia Boakye (Djurgardens IF, Sweden)