Advertisement

We the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu find loathsome and distasteful, the complacent attitude of South East and South South Govs and religious leaders over the fate of our Leader following his abduction and extra-ordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

It’s baffling that since June 19th Kanu was abuducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in clear violation of international laws, the South East and South South governors and religious leaders are yet to openly condemn the act or take any action to register their displeasure with the impunity of the federal government of Nigeria.



This criminal silence strongly confirms our earlier understanding and fears that these hypocritical leaders and traitors may be part of our leader’s ordeals. While leaders from other zones are courageously speaking up for their own, Governors and religious leaders from South East and South South have kept mute for reasons best known to them.



Sheikh Abubakar Gumi and Fulani governors in the North has never hidden their support for bandits killer herdsmen who they has consistently advocated amnesty for but religious leaders from Biafra land are sore afraid to talk of the release of Nnamdi Kanu who commited no crime but to ask for the freedom of his people including these leaders and their families.



We are watching and keeping records. When the cheaps are down we will know who is who.



Nonetheless, we appreciate the efforts of the few among them genuinely commited to the freedom of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu both secret and open more especially we commend the pro active movement South East national assembly cacus for Nnamdi Kanu. Biafra will never forget the sacrifices of all those genuinely commited to her restoration and the wellbeing of her citizens.



We are resolute in our commitment towards Biafran restoration, and no amount of sabotage or spponsored propaganda can dissuade us. Our leader will certainly triumph by the grgrace of Almighty God Chukwu Okike Abiama in Heaven. Biafra is more imminent that previously envisaged.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB