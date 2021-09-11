Advertisement

The apex youth organization in Igboland, Ohanaeze Youth Council-Oyc has extolled the leadership of Prof. Amb. George Obiozor of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, for his well articulated speech bothering on the four major cardinal point of Ndigbo in the present political dispensation in Nigeria.

This is even as Prof. Obiozor had, Thursday 9th Sept. 2021 x-rayed the unfortunate situation bedeviling the Igbo land when the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari visited Imo State, for the commissioning of projects completed by the All Progressives Congress, (APC), of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

It would be recalled that the President-General had, during his speech, boldly and passionately presented the plights of Ndigbo to President Buhari under the APC led administration.

To this effect, ohanaeeze Youths Council, (OYC) through its national President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, while interacting with newsmen in Owerri, Imo State capital, on Saturday 11th Sept. 2021, appraised Prof. Obiozor’s courage to unflinchingly present to PMB the sorry situation of the Igbo nation.

According to Comrd. Igboayaka, Obiozor led Ohanaeze Ndigbo captured the need for dredging of the potential seaports in Igbo land which include Azumini (Blue River strategically located connecting Rivers State, Akwaibom State, and Abia State with 30 nautical miles to Altalantic Ocean, Obeaku-Ndoki at Ukwa East Abia State with 25 nautical miles to Atlantic Ocean.

“Oseakwa (River Ulasi) Ihiala Anambra that linked to Osemoto Oguta River Imo State which has distance of 18 nautical to Atlantic Ocean with 20m deep without dredging. Ulasi/ Oguta River Strategically located at Anambra/Imo, Ibaka River at Akwaibom with 30 nautical mile to Atlantic Ocean”, he outlined.

Comrade Igboayaka, after evaluating the contents of the speech noted emphatically that; “Prof. George Obiozor technically unveiled to President Mohammadu Buhari the deliberately orchestrated conspiracy by Nigeria political actors to undermine development in Igbo land in the area of maritime business. Also Calabar sea which is 45 nautical miles to Altalantic Ocean, Onne Seaport 50 nautical miles, Bonny Sea 45 nautical miles to Atlantic Ocean and Afikpo Osiza Beach are all sabotaged by past Nigeria government.

Other demands Prof. Obiozor presented to Mr. President, he revealed were: infrastructural development like railway connecting Ala Igbo to Modern Railway (all the cities in Igboland, Portharcourt, Aba, Nnewi, Asaba, Orlu, Okigwe, Umuahia, Onitcha, Obigbo, Ikwerre, Enugu, Nsukka, Afigbo, Owerri, Abakiliki, Calabar and Ibaka.

“Construction of federal roads in Igbo land especially Otuocha/Nmiata Anambra federal road by extensions to kogi to Abuja that takes not more than 4hours drive from the Eastern Nigeria to Abuja)”, he disclosed.

Furthermore, the youth leader applauded Obiozor for his courageous appeal for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu alongside other Ipob and pro-Biafra members who have been in detention.

Meanwhile, he used the medium to Implore presidential Buhari to support the call for community security network in Igbo land, saying it will help compliment the effort of Nigeria security agents.