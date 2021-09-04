Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state has received the 3rd batch of Anambra indigenes evacuated from troubled Jos, in Plateau state.

Obiano through an agreement brokered with transport giant, GUO had first instructed that all students of University of Jos who hail from Anambra should be evacuated home.

He later extended the gesture to all Anambra indigenes in Plateau state.

The evacuated Indigenes of the state were GUO bus terminal, at the UNIZIK junction, Awka.

Obiano while receiving them said his government has always factored in the welfare of Anambra Indigenes in the diaspora, and would continue to ensure better livelihood for them.

The governor who was represented by Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba said: “This is the third set of Anambra citizens evacuated from Jos by GUO in partnership with the state government. Government cannot wait to jeopardize their lives because of the need for prompt intervention.

“Now you are here, your safety is assured. Your personal data and other information will be collected for other necessary action.