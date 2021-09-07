Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra state has warned transporters against loading of passengers and goods at Niger bridge, Onitsha, describing it as serious threat to the bridge.

The State Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi gave the warning during a visit to the leadership of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

He said continuous loading at the foot of the bridge, despite repeated warnings, was not only obstructing free flow of traffic, but putting unnecessary pressure on the bridge.

He also cautioned motorists against over-speeding and night journeys, especially during the ember months, urging them to always maintain safe speed limits.

He said, “As we begin our ember months campaign, we caution motorists against over-speeding and making night journeys which is the theme of our campaign. They should maintain safe speed limit and avoid night journeys.

“We’re emphasizing on speed because from our data, we observed that more than 61percent of road traffic crashes are caused by over-speeding.

“When a vehicle goes above a safe speed limit, the manner the driver is supposed to control the vehicle reduces and the tendency to lose control at the slightest obstruction.

“When you travel at night, possibility of getting help in case of breakdown or crash is reduced. People may not want to stop to assist in the event of crash which increases fatalities.”

Irelewuyi assured Corps’ commitment to ensuring RTEAN carry out their daily businesses as safely as possible, just as he pleaded with the chairman to assist FRSC in sensitizing his members on dangers of over-speeding and night trips.

State Chairman, RTEAN Comrade Joseph Nwabueze said his team would not relent in ensuring the bridge was rid of all forms of obstructions.

He also decried nuisance being constituted by tricycle operators who ply highways in the state, particularly in the state capital.

“Despite being banned from plying along highway, the keke operators still violate the law and even ply against traffic.

“Until second Niger bridge is completed, we’ll keep ensuring free flow of traffic on the old bridge, especially by those who load there putting pressure on the bridge,” he said.