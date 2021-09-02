Advertisement

With unfathomable gladness, the Biafran National Guard – BNG announces the return of our beloved founder and deposed leader, General Innocent Orji, back to our fold.

His return to Biafraland is most soothing to the Biafran Supreme Military Council of Administration [BSMCA] and representatives of the Upper and Lower Chambers of the Biafran Transitional Parliament [BTP] whom paid a private visit to him at Accra-Ghana a fortnight ago.

General Innocent Orji had spent his absence from public glare garnering international relationships and diplomacy with other countries across the globe and has vowed to assist in whatever way deem possible to restore the sovereignty of Biafra not later than this year.

At the visit by the Council and Parliamentarians, the founder of BNG expressed satisfaction over the activities of BNG despite his years of absence and explained that the lacklustre attitude that led to his expulsion was to enable him penetrate areas of concerns without unnecessary attention towards him.

He promised that he has never thought of jettisoning the struggle for the restoration of Biafra sovereignty for any moment in his lifetime.

He wondered why anyone will ever think he will forget about Biafra when Mrs Onyekachi Orji his newly wedded wife that also gave birth in prison and also close comrades are still locked up in the Onitsha and Awka Prisons for over fifteen years and their only crime is demanding for the right to self-determination as recognized by international law and conventions.

Col Nsikak Akpan had at the Accra meeting voluntarily handed over the leadership of BNG to General Innocent Orji but he rescinded, demanding for time to go into prayers and consultations.

The Council hereby announce that General Innocent Orji has accepted to lead the Biafran National Guard in the defence of the Military Flag of Authority which in essence means the liberation and protection of lives and properties in Biafraland.

Outgoing BNG Head, Col Nsikak Akpan expressed his profound gratitude and congratulated Gen Orji’s return from his foreign trip, therefore handed over the mantle of leadership to him at the BNG National Headquarters, Nsukka Province.

In response, Gen Orji however thanked the doggedness of BNG and reiterated to ensure that Biafra becomes a sovereign nation this year 2021, promising to uphold all decisions by his predecessor including up-coming live BNG broadcast from 27-30 October 2021.

Happy Independence in advance to every Indigenous Biafrans all over the globe.

SIGNED:

Colonel NSIKAK AKPAN,

Head BNG/BSMCA.

Barr. MARK ROMAN,

Head, Upper Chamber- BTP.

Mrs OKIOMUTE AMUGHGHORO,

Principal, Lower Chamber – BTP