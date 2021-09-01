Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Anambra state chapter, says the state will become an oil producing state in future with better leadership and focus.

Mr Okelo Madukaife, APC’s Publicity Secretary in the state in a statement

faulted the overwhelming cheap media publicity now by the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as it did nine years ago.

He said the same APGA-controlled state government, in the build-up to the 2013 governorship election claimed that the state had become an oil producing state.

“While congratulating the people of Anambra state on the opportunity placed before the state by a caring and non-partisan Federal Government to become an oil-producing state in future with better leadership and focus

“We know it for a fact that there are many more rivers to cross on the path to producing oil from the oil wells so far attributed to the state, and that it will require a more dynamic government, with the capacity to galvanise human, material and diplomatic resources to get ‘the state to produce and credit the Federation Account.’ being a precondition stated by the conveying correspondence.

“It is only then that the state will qualify to earn the 13 percent derivative fund, the real benefit in today’s Nigeria for being an oil-producong state.

“If anything, the letter of August 24,2021 from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission gives the lie to, and reminds Anambra state of the claim made nine years ago by the same APGA-controlled state government, in the build-up to the 2013 governorship election that Anambra state had become an oil producing state.

“How many times shall we become an oil-producing state without the benefit of one drop of oil, or earning one kobo from oil.

“What happened in the last nine years to move Anambra state from point A to point B?

“If the announcement of a degree before the degree examination is to give the false impression that Obiano did not fail on the four pillars of his campaign promise in 2013 and 2017, top of which is oil-producing status, Anambra state is not deceived, being three steps ahead.

“If it takes a man 30 years to learn madness, how long will he live to practise it?

“APC government will not stand in one spot and expect different results or make-up claims.

“Luckily for our dear state, this is coming at another electiom period that offers the APC alternative, in order to have a better drive, better initiatives and better results from an alternative platform after these 16 years of waste,” Madukaife said.

He urged Anambra state residents who are yet to register, who need to transfer their voter records to the state or within or who wish to replace lost or damaged cards to make this take advantage of deployment of INEC men and materials in 326 wards this week to make this change possible.