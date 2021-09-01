Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Agroup, Youth Advocate For Peace, Justice and Empowerment Network (YAPJEN), has protested against election rigging and violence, ahead of November 6, governorship poll in Anambra state.

The youth also protested against political thuggery and other forms of irregularities during election.

Members of the group who displayed placards with different inscriptions also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to remain non-partisan and impartial during the exercise.

Some of the inscriptions were : ‘Anambra Youths Say No to Violence’, ‘Shun Thuggery’, ‘Election No be War’, ‘INEC must be Non-partisan’, Say No to Election Rigging’, among others.

The National President of the group, Mr Timothy Nwachukwu said the protest followed threat by one of the political parties to rig the forthcoming poll in favour of its candidate.

He said: “Our message is very clear. We are saying no to election rigging, violence, political thuggery, and other forms of irregularities in the electoral process.

“We are calling on Anambra youths to stay away from any form of electoral violence. We call on INEC to remain non-partisan and impartial in the exercise.

“We also urge the security agencies to ensure that their loyalty is not to any political party in power.

“We heard that a certain governor had threatened that his party will take over the state. Anambra state does not belong to a particular person.The will of the people shall prevail in the state.