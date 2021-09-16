Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the frequency of sit-at-home exercises held in the South East was putting pressure on its work in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji stated this in a press interview, during a workshop by the EMSC Amber Zone Implementers, organized by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES).

Orji said the commission has launched a dashboard for the Anambra governorship election, billed to hold on November 6, and that the dashboard already has all activities of the commission for the election.

“The dashboard will remind us ahead of time of the things we have to do in the nearest future, what we should do that we have not done, and things like that.

“Already, we have factored in the incessant sit-at-home exercises into our schedule. The exercise has been eating up into our time, and putting pressure on our work, but we have been adjusting to ensure we meet up with our schedule.

“For now, I can say that all arrangements are going on well, and we hope that it will continue to be so,” Orji said.

The project coordinator, European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), Mr Hamza Fassi-Fihri in his address at the event stated that ECES appreciates the flexible collaboration it enjoys with INEC, and that it is committed to strengthening and deepening the democratic process in Nigeria through the implementation of the EU-SDGN programme– Component 1.

“Most of you are already familiar with ECES’ work which has been implemented in over 40 countries, engaging various electoral stakeholders, primarily Election Management Bodies but also extended to Political Parties, Civil Society, and Security agencies among others.

“As we all know, monitoring of processes are integral to the success of any system and a commitment towards ensuring accountability and transparency. In this regard, it is commendable to see the Commission’s effort at ensuring effective electoral management and as well promotion of electoral integrity through this innovative tool.

“ECES appreciates the flexible collaboration enjoyed with Commission and is committed to strengthening and deepening the democratic process in Nigeria through the implementation of the EU-SDGN programme– Component 1.”

Fassi-Fihri thanked the European Union for its trust, support and consistent funding to ECES, allowing the organisation to implement programmes which deliver electoral assistance and contribute to democracy and good governance globally.