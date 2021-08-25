Advertisement

The next Galactico may achieve his status soon… while signaling a move for a previous big-money Real Madrid man.

Real Madrid has reportedly bid almost $190 million to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu, and the World Cup champion is said to want the move.

Fabrizio Romano reports that there has not been any signal from PSG yet as to whether they are willing to sell one of the two best young attacking talents in the world, but it would seem to make a lot of sense.

If Mbappe still wants to leave PSG despite the addition of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wants out of Juventus, then the Portuguese star taking Mbappe’s place as a PSG line-leader makes too much sense.

Advertisement

Ronaldo is out of contract next summer and Juve could bring in some cash for their aging but still clinical striker, while PSG could offset its busy summer of adding wages by getting an absolute ransom for Mbappe.

The Frenchman doesn’t turn 23 until late December and it says something that the fee doesn’t even cause you, relatively speaking, to bat an eye for a player who has an almost comical 160 goals and 79 assists in 234 matches at a pretty tender age.

And PSG trotting out a front three of Neymar, Ronaldo, and Messi would be just ridiculous, especially if Georginio Wijnaldum is given his Netherlands role of playmaker rather than his Liverpool job of transporting the ball and connecting play.

We argued that Mbappe might’ve been worth a much higher transfer fee just two summers ago. Yes, It’s crazy money and transfer fees remain out of whack. But taking all that into consideration, Mbappe is “worth” this fee and will set the table for Erling Haaland’s fee.

If Mbappe is sold for $190 million and Haaland’s exit clause is overblown, get ready to see an almost unconscionably $200 million fee for a forward in January or June.

Confirmed. Real Madrid have made a formal bid for €160m to sign Kylian Mbappé immediatly. NO green light from Paris Saint-Germain yet.

Kylian Mbappé has turned down more than three different proposals from PSG to extend the contract. He’s waiting too.