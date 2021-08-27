Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The heat generated by the order of a Port Harcourt High Court which suspended the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP seems to be calming down as the party has announced their acting National Chairman.

Two persons had laid claim to the leadership of the PDP but the party, today, affirmed Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, as the acting national chairman of the party.

The appointment was disclosed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, after the National Working Committee closed door meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

He confirmed the reschedule of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) for Saturday.

“Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously affirmed as Acting National Chairman.

“We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 ‘O’clock on Saturday,” Ologbondiyan said.