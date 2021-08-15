Advertisement

We the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, strongly condemn the incessant unprovoked killings and attacks on innocent citizens of Imo State by the Nigeria security agencies supervised by the Commissioner of Police Imo State CP Abutu Yaro. The victims of this secret genocide are tagged Eastern Security Network, ESN operative and IPOB members by the wicked security agencies to give them wrong identity and justify their extra-judicial killing. For sure, every Igbo man and women is IPOB but not ESN. ESN is a child of necessity and not for everybody. It’s for a special group for a definite assignment which is mandated to defend our ancestral land our mothers, wives and sisters against the Fulani invaders.

It is shere wickedness for the Fulani-controlled Police and sisters security agencies to be killing Imo youths like fowls after parading them as ESN and IPOB members, our governors, politicians and traditional rulers are keeping mute but we promise you people that it will surely come to you in a dangerous ways soon. We will no longer allow these double-faced fellows who cannot confront Fulani bandits to be randomly killing our people and label them IPOB and ESN operatives.

The International community should not believe Nigeria and their lies against IPOB and ESN. The security agencies had tried hard to peneterate ESN but it was not easy for them, then they decided to use propaganda and false information against IPOB and ESN. The Supreme Court Administrator assigned to Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, in his desperation to demonise ESN and create confusion in Imo State allowed them to implicate innocent members of IPOB, has been encouraging them to kill his own people but he will one day regret all his actions.

Any criminal or armed robber caught in Imo State now is branded ESN operative by Fulani Police Commissioner in Owerri. The pictures of those in the story published as arrested ESN operatives are suspects of other offenses as well as innocent Biafrans.

The Nigeria Police has taken it as a norm every month to attack youths and to implicate IPOB and ESN.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB