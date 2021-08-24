Advertisement

1. The Anambra State Government has re-strategized the evacuation of students of Anambra State origin from the University of Jos following the sudden closure of the University by the authorities in the wake of the outbreak of communal hostilities in Plateau State in the last few days. The evacuation will now be handled by both the Anambra State Liaison Office in Abuja and GUO Transport Company Ltd which has a strong operation in Jos. This is to make for greater efficiency.

2. Every student of the University of Jos from Anambra State who wants to return immediately to the State is required to go to the GUO station in Jos and present his or her student identity card as well as an identity card showing membership of the Anambra State Students Association of the University. An arrangement has also been made to pick up students who may not be able to leave the university campus. Any student who has any difficulty whatsoever can contact the Liaison Office in Abuja for immediate assistance.

3. The safety and welfare of the people of Anambra State, regardless of the place of residence, will continue to remain a priority of the State Administration.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

Signed

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.