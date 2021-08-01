Advertisement

The All Progressive Congress, (APC), Abia State chapter, has dismissed the alleged suspension of a chieftain of the Chief Ikechi Emenike, as a hoax and urged well meaning members of the party to ignore those it described as sponsored elements.

The party also stated that the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development , Chief Uche Ogah and those who attended what he described as a socio-cultural meeting at Ntalakwu Oboro in Ikwuano LGA were being sponsored to distract and confusion in the APC ward congress in the state and urged the national secretariat of the party to ignore them.

Factional State chairman of the party, Chief Enyinnaya Harbour, in an interview with journalists in Umuahia, described Emenike as a bonafide member and leader of the APC in Abia State and in Nigeria.

He explained that the APC national headquarters and the federal government have confidence in Emenike’s loyalty to the party which led to his appointment as the Pro chancellor and chairman, Governing of the University of Nigeria, (UNN), the Secretary of the APC Convention strategy, contact and mobilization committee, Chairman of Anambra State APC Governorship Screening Committee, among other positions.

He said; The APC Abia State Chapter would have ignored the childish announcement by some charlatans who gathered in the house of one man, Mr.Emeka Atuma, a non member of APC at Ntalakwu village of Oboro Ikwuano LGA and allegedly presided over by the Minister of State for Solid Mineral and Steel Development, Chief Uche Ogah and purported to have reaffirmed an alleged suspension of Chief Ikechi Emenike. According to the text of the said charade the said suspension was effected since the year 2018.

“In the first place, there is no meeting of any organ of the APC that could be constituted in the house and premises of one Emeka Atama in his village and with Chief Uche Ogah presiding.

“So it is necessary to state here that Chief Ikechi Emenike has not at any time been suspended from the APC as a political party whether in 2018 or in 2021 or at any time at all. It is necessary to state here for the record that Chief Ikechi Emenike is currently engaged in running serious national assignments for the federal government and the APC.

“Chief Ikechi Emenike is the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria Nsukka. He is also the Secretary of the APC Convention strategy, contact and mobilization committee. Last month, he was the Chairman of Anambra State APC Governorship Screening Committee, among other positions. Now, how can a man who the Government and authorities of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the APC have recognized and celebrated be suspended by the Minister of State, Uche Ogah sitting and presiding in a low level socio-cultural gathering in Ntalakwu village in Ikwuano LGA? Such behaviour and pronouncements at Ntalakwu village socio-cultural meeting where the Minister of State presided is, to say the least, very irresponsible.

“Leaders, elders and members of APC in Abia State are hereby advised get the full intent and purpose of such socio-cultural meeting by the supporters, agents and paid errands men of the PDP Government who pretend to be members of APC in Abia State, to distract and cause confusion in the APC Ward Congresses taking place nationwide. The public should ignore the said childish announcements. Chief Ikechi Emenike is a bonafide member and leader of the APC.”T

The Minster did not respond to calls and text message sent to his mobile number as at the time of going to press.