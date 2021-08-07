Advertisement



Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike, has debunked the statement credited to some party chieftains that there was no governorship primary election in the state.



Ejidike, who spoke to journalists on Friday in Awka, Anambra state capital, said the party conducted free and credible governorship primary election that produced Senator Andy Uba on 26th June 2021 as the candidate.

According to him, Senator Andy Uba emerged the candidate of the party after a governorship primary election that most APC members participated in.



He said the party had affirmed the candidature of Uba and his name has been submitted and listed with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The party held its governorship primary election on 26th June 2021 that produced Andy Uba as candidate. Today we have a candidate in the person of Senator Andy Uba and we also have his running mate in the person of Barr. Emeka Okafor. The fact is that the party has a candidate whose name has been listed with INEC,” he said.



He appealed to all party members to support the candidature of Andy Uba for the victory of the party comes November 6, governorship election.