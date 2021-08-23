Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



Inspite of the announcement of suspension of ‘Sit-At-Home’ by the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), major markets, popular motor parks and streets were deserted in Anambra and Enugu states.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

In Anambra state, the Onitsha Main Market and markets within the environs, popular motor parks at the Upper Iweka and others, expressway within Onitsha metropolis were deserted and empty.



Most of the Onitsha residents and its environs, particularly traders shunned their normal businesses activities and stayed home with their families.



The area was calmed, even with no security operatives on the roads, while younger traders restored to playing street ball to cushion the effective and others who could stay at home are at nearby drinking joints cooling themselves with enjoyment.



One of the traders, Mr John Odeh said that none of them were told to stay at home, but it is important to avoid ugly incident.



“One day away from my shop cannot stop me out of business, tomorrow I will continue from where I stopped.

“I did not want be an escape goat, no formal directives from IPOB officials or market leaders asked us not to come to market today. Others stayed away, why me alone in the present situation in Igboland,” Odeh said.

In Enugu economic activities were completely shutdown.

A visit to the popular Ogbete main market, Peace Park, Enugu North secretariat Okpara avenue and tunnel roundabout showed that these spots that are usually very busy were all looking like a ghost town as there was no activity going on there.

The story is the same at the popular Nowas Junction and Timber market in Abakpa as the banks, filling stations and markets in these areas were completely deserted.

It was observed that at exactly 10am the heavy security presence in these areas were cordial in their approach and ensuring that law and order are maintained