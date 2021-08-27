Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

As Anambra state marks 30 years of creation, Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Uche Okafor says the state legislature will continue to enact laws and resolutions aimed at development and improvement of the living standard of the citizenry.

In his goodwill message to Gov. Willie Obiano and Anambra people, Okafor said that the state had recorded successes at different times in the past.

According to him, Obiano administration has been able to stamp sustainable development in all sectors of the state economy especially by building the unprecedented International Cargo/Passenger Airport in the state.

The speaker, who extolled the efforts of the founding fathers towards the creation of the state, enjoined politicians to see the peace and progress of the state as a collective responsibility.

He expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship existing among the three arms of the government in the state and commended the governor for moving the state to enviable heights through good governance.

Okafor called on affluent citizens to key into the governor’s Community Choose Your Project Initiative by committing part of their wealth to the development of their various communities.

He enjoined Anambra citizens to uphold those virtues that would enable the state to grow from strength to strength.