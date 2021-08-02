Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A group known as Third Force in Anambra state has called on the citizens not to be deceived again by pronouncements from the Anglican and Catholic church denominations on who becomes the governor of the state.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The group made the call during a meeting at the country home of national chairman of African Democratic Congress ADC chief Ralph Okey Nwosu in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Speaking after the meeting, spokesman of the group, Dr Daves Ezeigwe said that what the state needs now was a governor who will emerge meritoriously and equitably and not on religious inclination

According to him, the group is only interested in supporting person that can see Anambra state as primary constituency and not the church he /she belongs. He accused the former governor of the state Mr. Peter Obi of abusing the process of who become the governor of the state by indulging in Catholic and Anglican sentiment.

He said that those that the former governor presented to the state have not done anything meaningful to the people, noting that such move must be resisted by people now.

“Anglican and Catholic are wearing the garb of religion , but what the state needs now are people who will ascend to power on merit and not church computation. The governor can come from anywhere including the Pentecostal churches.

“Anybody can be governor , no matter the denomination and we don’t want people to canvases this time base on Anglican or Catholic church sentiment .We need a governor with integrity and merit” he said.

Ezeigwe also said that people of the state have suffered much in the hands of the old politicians and the group wants to sensitise the people on the need to vote for credible person and not the church.

“If you vote any person without integrity from any denomination , the people will still suffer. What we need now is a good person and not from the church ” he said.