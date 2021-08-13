Advertisement



The Coalition of the All Progressives Congress Local Government Chairmen in Enugu State has endorsed the removal of the former acting Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ben Nwoye and throw their weight behind the new Caretaker Chairman.

Forty two members of the State Executive Committee had on Tuesday removed Dr. Ben Nwoye as the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, alleging insubordination, violation of party constitution and attempting to balkanize the party.



But addressing journalists shortly after a meeting with the acting Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Chikwado Chukwunta, described the removal of former chairman as a new dawn and pledged their total support to the acting chairman.



Addressing journalists on Friday, Coordinator of APC Council chairmen, Jude Anyadire, said the emergence of Chukwunta is a tonic that would usher in peace and stability in the state chapter of the party.



He said that all the in-house bickering which had torn the party into several factions would be a thing of the past.

“What led us to where we are today should not have happened but we are happy that you have come to unify the party.



“We want to mobilise members of the party to usher in a virile that will speak for residents of the state and hold government to account,” Anyadire said.



Meanwhile, the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party has announced the recall of all party members that were suspended by former chairman without due process.



Nwoye, had on Tuesday, announced the suspension of former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Eugene Odo, El Ajah, Flavour Eze and Ada Ogbu, accusing them of anti-party activities.



A statement by the party on Friday, said the decision to lift the suspension became necessary following the need to unify members ahead of the local government congresses.



The statement signed by acting Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chukwunta, stated that the days of rancour and impunity were over.



“We took the decision to recall those that were illegally suspended during our SEC meeting of August 10, 2021. We decided to cancel every suspension that was done out of malice.



“It is time to unify the people because APC is a national party,” he said.



Chukwunta, however, charged party leaders to return to their wards to build the party, adding “we must make a positive impact in order to win elections in the state.”