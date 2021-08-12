Advertisement

The Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) has written to Senate President Ahmed Lawan and other bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), demanding mobilisation for Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

The acknowledged copies of the three-page letter sighted by our reporter on Thursday in Abuja, also demanded APC governors, senators, House of Representatives members and the party’s National Caretaker Committee to key into the project.

The letter was titled: “APC and the future of Nigeria: Why we must get it right and consider the Osinbajo option in 2023″ and signed by the group’s National Coordinator and Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed and Dr. Eberechukwu Eli Dibia.

Part of the letter reads; “Your Excellency, we are writing you as the Senate President and as one of the national leaders of our party and by whatever parameter of assessment, you remain one of those citizens whom God has chosen to elevate to impact our history through the performance of constitutional responsibilities as well as other innumerable lines of action.

“With history in mind, we, members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) hereby solemnly join our voices with that of many others in appealing that you throw your weight behind our call for consideration of an Osinbajo successor administration after that of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, would have run a full course in 2023.

“We believe – without any iota of doubt – that giving a worthy element within the system such as Vice President Osinbajo, the chance to lead would not only enrich the system; it would certainly be the best assurance of stability and progress for extant developmental objectives.”