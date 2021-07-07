Advertisement

ESN DOESN’T PLANT EXPLOSIVES, STOP PARADING INNOCENT BIAFRAN YOUTHS IN THE NAME OF ESN, IPOB TELLS POLICE

We the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have noted with great amusement, the desperation of the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abudu Yaro, in collaboration with the Imo State Supreme Court Administrator, Hope Uzodinma, to implicate the Eastern Security Network, ESN and IPOB through trumped up and laughable allegations.

This desperation, smear campaign and media propaganda are part of their agenda to blackmail IPOB and possibly establish grounds to indict our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu currently in the custody of the Department of Security Services, DSS. But they will not succeed because the world already knows the truth.

We therefore wish to refute the claims by the Imo CP that the four persons paraded by the police in Imo were ESN operatives arrested while attempting to plant explosives in the state. There is no element of truth in such claims aimed at demonizing ESN and portraying the gallant security outfit as a terrorist organization which it is not.

We wish to put it on record that no ESN operative was involved in any attempt to plant bombs anywhere. What is the essence of planting such explosives? Who will be the victims? ESN can never engage in the killing of the same people it was created to defend. It doesn’t add up!

Importantly, ESN operatives are not missing in action. They have been on their duty posts dealing with the bandits and Killer herdsmen in our forests and communites pursuing the Fulanisation agenda. Their mandate is to stop the wicked Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda, and that they have lived up to. The purported ESN members being paraded almost everyday by security agents don’t even know the meaning of ESN because they are not ESN members. These are innocent persons.

The wicked Nigeria security agents must stop arresting innocent Biafrans and tagging them ESN operative. ESN operatives are human beings with concience. They are not animals like bandits who bath with human blood.

Nigeria police and sisters agencies must also stop linking ESN with their atrocities which they think they can smartly blame on ESN. They must stop waisting lives and public property in their desperation to nail ESN.

We are aware that they are looking for ways to implicate our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during his court proceedings but they will fail. ESN does not kill those they exist to protect. Members of the public should realise that the Nigeria security agencies are destroying Biafra land only to turn around and point accusing fingers at ESN and IPOB.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.