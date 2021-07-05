Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ahead of Nov. 6 Anambra state guber election, the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation has debunked the Court of Appeal, Abuja ruling disqualifying, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP canfidate from contesting election.

It would be recalled that there was a breaking news in the social media that PDP and Val Ozigbo has just lost their casec at the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Monday , 5th July, 2021.

“There is no Court of Appeal ruling today that voided the Anambra PDP primary … Valentine Ozigbo remains the PDP candidate for November election,” a statement signed by Hon. Val Ayika, Durector, Strategy and Media Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation said on Monday.

The statement read:

The attention of the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation has been drawn to the malicious piece of fake news being circulated across social media to the effect that the outcome of the just concluded PDP Gubernatorial Party Primary has been nullified by the Court of Appeal.

The true state of things are that:

The statement that Mr Valentine Ozigbo should not be paraded as the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for Anambra is false in its entirety. Such a statement could not have emanated from the Court of Appeal since it has not heard the appeal talk less of making an order. Mr. Valentine Ozigbo remains the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate for Anambra 2021 Governorship Election. Having won the party’s keenly contested primary election that had been adjudged the most transparent, free, and fair primary election ever conducted in the history of our PDP. The primary election was carried out in compliance with all relevant enabling laws and was organised by the party’s National Working Committee and monitored by INEC officials, security agencies. Mr. Valentine Ozigbo consequent upon his victory at the Primary election, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, was issued with his certificate of return by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The party had accompanied its notice of appeal with two applications at the Court of Appeal seeking ‘a motion of abridgement of time’ and ‘a motion for stay of execution’. Following the withdrawal of the said motions by the party, the appellate court struck them as is usually the practice in our jurisprudence. The Court of Appeal then directed the parties to file their respective briefs of argument for the matter to be heard and determined.

To this end, the Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation, therefore, advises all well-meaning members of the party, the good people of Anambra State, and teeming supporters of Mr Ozigbo to disregard the fake news in its entirety.

It is instructive to note that PDP is the first party that had submitted its candidate details for the November 6 governorship election to INEC and the only party positioned to deliver good governance to the people of Anambra State.

Signed,

HON BARR. VAL AYIKA

DIRECTOR, STRATEGY AND MEDIA

VCO CAMPAIGN ORGANISATION

Monday, July 5, 2021

The rumoured social media breaking news regarded as fake read: