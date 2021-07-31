Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In his resignation addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, Okonkwo said he had notified his ward chairman in Ogidi, Idemili North Gocal Government Area of Anambra State of the development.

Okonkwo had on 26th of June contested the PDP governorship primary election in the state where he came second with 58 votes against the winner of the poll, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, who scored 62 votes.

In letter of resignation, Okonkwo

listed reasons for quitting PDP to include unresolved litany of court cases in the party and lack internal democracy in the party.

Though, he had not announced the party platform he would use to contest the November 6 election in the state, his supporters had three days ago asked him to join any of the registered political parties to actualise his dream of governing the state.

His resignation letter read in part,

“I am writing to formally notify you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect.

“My resignation letter has been long submitted to the PDP Ward Chairman Ogidi 2 in full compliance with the party constitution.

“My decision to resign has been occasioned general lack of party discipline, fairness and due process in the conduct of party affairs.

“Apparent manipulation in the conduct of the party’s last gubernatorial primaries in Anambra State; never ending plethora of court cases tearing the party apart which the national leadership apparently is incapable of addressing, such that the Party runs the risk of not presenting a candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

“Unlawful dissolution of the structures of the party in Anambra State from wards, local lovernments to the state level by the National Working Committee in clear violation of the party’s constitution and in disobedience to interlocutory order of FCT court issued on 25th of June, 2021.

“Given my enormous contributions to the growth of the party in Nigeria in general and Anambra State in particular, it is with a heavy heart that I write this letter..

“However, it is a necessary move to afford me the chance to further contribute to the development of our dear Anambra State through public service.Kindly accept my utmost regards..