By Favour Goodness

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it is going ahead with the exercise, based on the advice of the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and its legal team.

It was announced in Abuja, that the congresses would be held in 33 out of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, while those of Anambra, Zamfara and Kwara states were put on hold until a date to be announced later.

A former Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Mamman Tahir, who is also a member of the CEONCPC, spoke at a media briefing, saying there was nothing preventing the exercise from going ahead as planned.

He said, “I am here this afternoon to reconfirm that our congresses

are on course to hold tomorrow. This committee is working closely with the Attorney General of the Federation who has offered advice that we are on good ground and we are comfortable with our position. So, our programmes will continue to roll on in the normal course of things.”

Earlier, the party’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, warned members against flouting its rules.

Akpanudoedehe warned that the party would bring the full weight of its constitution on “any member or group” who organises “any purported parallel congress, parallel party organ and or parallel party office.”