By Favour Goodness

Nnamdi Kanu’s trial at the Federal High Court has been a hellish experience for lawyers and journalists who have come to monitor proceedings at the court.

Everyone has been subjected to different forms of security checks and frisking as lawyers, litigants and journalists tried to gain access into the federal high court Abuja, where the trial of the proscribed leader of IPOB is taking place.

At the main entrance to the federal high court only selected journalists were allowed into the court premises as operative of the DSS say they are under strict instruction to restrict the number of journalists that will be allowed to report the court process.

Again, at the entrance of the court room, journalists and lawyers were still denied access by the security operatives who have taken over the entire court premises.

Already Journalists have described the restriction of media coverage as another attempt by the federal government to stifle freedom of information and gag the media.