The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has finally uncovered those behind the betrayal of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the evil hands of Fulani-controlled Government of Nigeria through the collaboration of the Kenyan Government and its secret services.

Our crack intelligence unit has uncovered how the treacherous Governnor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State; greedy Igbo business man, Chief Emeka Offor, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige conspired to sabotage our leader to safeguard their selfish political and business interests.

Our intelligence unit, the M. Branch discovered how Emeka Offor of Oraifte coordinated and financed the evil plot. We equally gathered that the Nigerian Government initially refused to commit the extraordinary rendition until Emeka Offor, Nyesom Wike, and Willie Obiano, agreed to bankroll the plot.

According to our investigations, the Nigeria government refused to sponsor the project but these treacherous Igbo criminals volunteered to fund the evil mission. We also uncovered how Emeka Offor told some people that he was ready to provide N250 million to open another Radio Biafra to counter our Leader’s broadcasts on the official Radio Biafra.

Should anything happen to our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the fate of Judas will be more honourable than what will befall these traitors. Anybody close to these saboturers should advise them to quickly go for the release of our Leader the way they trapped him into the net of the wicked Nigeria Government.

We therefore want to place it on record that these traitors – Nyesom Wike, Willie Obiano, Emeka Offor, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige and their collaborators are to be held accountable to whatever happens to Nnamdi Kanu. They shall surely pay for their satanic role in the abduction and rendition of our Leader.

Investigation is still ongoing to determine the level of each persons involvement.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB