Rabiu Omaku

Selected aspirants in the forthcoming Local Government Council election in Nasarawa State has said the hike In the price of nomination and expression of interest forms by the ruling All Progressives Congress was a game plan to install the immediate past Local Government Chairmen.

Ibrahim in an interview said the decision would not augur well with the Party in power,He expressed that the State Governor gave million of naira before the vacate the seat of power.

“If not the immediate past Local Government Council Chairmen who do you think can afford to purchase nomination form for N1,000,000m and N200,000 for expression of interest”.

He called on the highest decision making body to revert the hike In the prices of forms so as to encourage individual participation in the forthcoming election.

The State Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress,Alhaji Aliyu Bello could not be reached for comment.