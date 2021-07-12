Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed on Monday inaugurated two new brands on Innoson Vehicles and the robotic spraying booth at the company factory at Uru, Umudim, Nnewi, Anambra state.

The two new Innoson brands inaugurated are Innoson Shuttle, 7 seaters, 1.5 engine capacity car, and automated robotic spraying booth.

Advertisement

The Minister in her remark assured the manufacturer of government support.

She congratulated the Anambra state government, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, and his board for creating jobs for youths and the improvement of the economy.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo in his remark said the commissioning of the project was a move in the right direction.

He commended Innoson for the great achievement.

Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke thanked the honorable ministers for gracing the occasion.

in his remark said, “Today is a very important day to not only IVM but to Ndi-Anambra as a whole.”

He added thus: “In the past seven years, we have created a conducive environment for manufacturing and in spite of the challenges, Chief Innocent Chukwuma has continued to make an impact

Earlier, Chairman/CEO Innoson Group of Companies Ltd., Chief Innocent Chukwuma, who was visibly elated by the esteemed presence of the dignitaries from both the public and private sector said their presence speaks volumes of the determination of the federal government to protect, support and give prime attention to indigenous efforts in industrialization.

He said, “It is gratifying to note that your presence in this factory is not only encouraging but would grant us the impetus to continue with further development in our expansion programme.

“I make bold to say that industrialization of the country, through deliberate policies of government is the key to economic growth.

“No other sector can stimulate growth the way industries can do. That is why the government of developed nations place a high premium on industrial development, which is the veritable engine of growth in any economy.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I will not end this speech without commending the effort of the federal government, for their unflinching support and dogged determination to ensure that our investment survives the vagaries of our economic downturn.

“We have come this far as a result of the various incentives, policies and concessions deliberately put up by the federal government, especially in the present regime of His Excellency, General Mohammadu Buhari GCFR.

“We, therefore, own our gratitude and appreciation to the federal government of Nigeria.”

Chukwuma thanked all for their spirit of patriotism and sacrifice, in finding time to attend this commissioning event, in person.

“We shall remain grateful for your solidarity,” he said.