Advertisement

The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has come across a statement credited to Edwin Clerk during his BBC Pidgin English interview, where he said that Niger Delta is not part of Biafra. We are disappointed by such statement coming from a supposed elder statesman like Edwin Clark.

Though he betrayed Biafra during the war of 1967 1970 against his brothers and sisters in and today where is Edwin Clerk in the scheme of things in Nigeria, only the monthly salary Fulani slavemasters placed him for bstraying his people then. Biafra will come Edwin Clerk will fail in his betrayal salary getting from enemy and on blood of his people but he must know that he cannot stop Biafra with his inconsequential altherances cannot stop because he was paid to do so. We know his job and DNA is betrayal and sabotage even he sabotaged his brother former President Goodluck Ebele Johnathan as president of Nigeria. He always take sabotage and betrayal as norms. It is unbelievable and unfortunate he continues doing this until younger generations knew that it is his hubby.

The likes of Edwin Clark are the reason Biafra is being treated as slaves in their own domain today. A man at the age of Edwin Clark is supposed not to be economical with the truth or deceive the young generation because of parochial interest.

Advertisement

It’s too appalling that Edwin Clerk doesn’t know that those who own Biafra are those he referred to as South South or Niger Delta as the Case may be. How suddenly Edwin Clark has forgotten that it was an Izon man who brought the name ‘Biafra’ to the table for approval which Ojukwu and his Eastern Consultative Assembly approved without hesitation or debate!

Edwin Clark should know that IPOB led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not force any clan to join Biafra but if his community, clan and tribe refuses to join Biafra through referendum at the right time, should not blame anybody for their fate in Nigeria. By the time Biafra will exit Nigeria through referendum, any clan in the so-called Niger Delta that refuses to be liberated from the Nigerian bondage should get ready to serve the Fulani as slaves for ever.

We however, know that Edwin Clerk is not speaking for millions of Niger Delta youths, men and women earnestly yearning for their liberation from the Nigerian bondage. He is only speaking for his Fulani slavemasters but very soon he will discover that he is a General without foot soldiers.

Biafra will come during the life time of Edwin Clark, and he will spend the balance of his life in regrets. His family will disappoint him during referendum for Biafra freedom.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.