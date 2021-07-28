Advertisement



By Favour Goodness



Ahead of Nov. 6 Anambra guber election, a Special Panel of the Court of Appeal in Kano state on Wednesday heard the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and factional National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Oye motion for leave to appeal and adjourns to July 30 for Ruling.

The Special Panel of the Court of Appeal, set up by the President of the Court of Appeal, consisted of Tsammani JCA (presiding) Maiwada Abdullahi JCA and Musale JCA.Mr Tex Okechukwu, APGA National Publicity Secretary said the Special Panel of the Court of Appeal took arguments on the application for Leave to Appeal filed by APGA and the National Chairman, Ọzọnkpu Victor Oye.



The APGA/Oye legal team in Kano was led by Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN with Chief P.I.N Ikwueto SAN, Chief Steve Nwoga and Ifeanyi Mbaeri Esq all appearing for APGA and Oye.



One Umaru Siad Esq announced appearance for APGA.

Okechukwu said Siad attempted to challenge APGA and Oye’s authority to file the application for leave on APGA’s behalf.



According to him, upon serious reprimand by the Court of Appeal not to allow himself to be used and messed up by politicians, he withdrew his Motion and vanished.

After taking arguments from the parties, the Court of Appeal adjourned to Friday 30th July 2021 for Ruling.