By Favour Goodness



Anambra State has emerged as one of the four states to represent Nigeria at the forthcoming International Chemistry Olympiad in Japan later in the year.



This was announced when Marist Comprehensive Secondary School, Nteje paid a courtesy call to the Commissioner of Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha in Awka on Friday.



The commissioner congratulated the school for emerging as one of the top representatives for the virtual Chemistry Competition this year.

She attributed their feat to Gov. Willie Obiano’s dexterity in ensuring that every Anambra child had access to quality education.



Omenugha urged the state representative, Valentine Umeanyika not to hold back and give his all to emerge victorious at the competition.



She also pledged the support of the state through provision of educational resources that would help him to be the best in his field of interest.



Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Nwando Obiano while extolling the school on a job well-done, she enjoined them not to relent in their effort at raising future leaders as the best had yet to come.



Meanwhile, the State representative, Umeanyikwa from Marist Comprehensive Secondary School, Nteje said that he was able to emerge as the best at National level because of his resolve not to give up in spite of encountering some challenges while pursing his goal to participate in the Olympiad.



According to him, his first attempt at the competition did not give him the desired outcome but he did not allow that to dampen his zeal but his second attempt yielded the desired result.



In a similar development, Government Technical College, Nkpor has emerged as Nigeria’s representative to an upcoming Integrated Youths for Empowerment Development Strategy competition scheduled to hold in August in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates.

The Principal of the School, Mr Samuel Otubah announced this at the Ministry of Basic Education in Awka.



According to him the project that gave them the first position and right to represent Nigeria at the International level was Smart EMX, a project built by the students of the school.



He explained that Smart EMX is a reusable electronic Nose Mask with unique features to help to curb the spread of Coronavirus and other related airborne diseases.



Integrated Youths for Empowerment Development Strategy, is a science based competition that aims at challenging the youths to come up with solutions to problems faced by individuals and organisations in the society.