By Favour Goodness



Ahead of Anambra guber election on Nov. 6, Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment has been urged not to destroy the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.



Dr Prince Chukwudile gave the warning during the party stakeholders meeting to review post guber primary election which produced Sen. Andy Uba as flag bearer of the party in Awka on Friday.

Sen. Ngige is a staunch member of APC in the state and has joined the call for the cancellation of the guber primary election that produced Sen. Uba on June 26 in Awka.

Chukwudile warned Ngige that; “any further attempt to destroy the outcome of the successful primary election which produced Sen. Uba as the party flag bearer will not go well with him”.

“The APC has suffered for so long in the state due to the selfish interest of the so called “Leader”,” he said.



Chukwudile also said that “Leadership” is a responsibility and Ngige should prove his leadership commitment by bringing all contestants together as one family in other to face the main election on Nov. 6.

He further explained that Ngige should go and refund those he collected their money with promises to deliver them during the last concluded primary election in order to douse the tension.



“He should also work to ensure that the candidature of Sen. Uba emerge the winner in the main governorship election come Nov. 6, which is non negotiatiable.

In the same vain, the National Cordinator Old Aguata Union which comprises of 3 local governments has vowed to resist every attempt to witch-hunt their son Sen. Uba from flagging the APC governorship flag on Nov. 6.



The President of the Union Chief Chris Okafor warned that the old Aguata has no other candidate except Sen. Uba.



“This is a position given to us by God and anyone fighting us should be ready to face the consequences,” he said.