A former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi, says Nigeria should be a safe refuge for all its inhabitants, and no one should live or be treated as a refugee in their fatherland.



Obi made this known in a Statement to mark the World Refugee and Internally Displaced Persons Day 2021, themed ‘Together we heal, learn and shine.’



He explained that the increasing insecurity and poverty rate in Nigeria are constantly turning many people into refugees due to their inability to provide their basic needs of life.

Obi also revealed that insecurity and violence in different troubled spots of the nation, have churned out more refugees in Nigeria, with many of them struggling for survival in different internally displaced persons centres in the country.



The Ex-VP candidate in 2019 elections lamented that the vast mineral and natural resources with which Nigeria is blessed, have not translated into the well being of the people, reason many Nigerians live like refugees in their own country.



“Nigeria is among the 10 countries in the world with the highest number of internally displaced persons. About 2.1 million people are internally displaced in Nigeria, irrespective of the vast mineral and natural resources the country is blessed with.



“Many of these are victims of leadership failure that bred poverty, terrorism, banditry and insecurity in the country,” he said.



Obi said the government and society must feel the plight of refugees and help them, not only to survive, but to thrive and fulfill their dreams in life.



He said “Refugees, like us, have dreams and aspirations. Governments must advance the cause of their welfare and create enabling environment for them to thrive.



“Individuals and organisations must ‘lend a helping hand’ to them and help them live fulfilled lives,” Obi said.