By Favour Goodness

The PDP gubernatorial flag bearer in the Nov. 6 Anambra state guber election, Chief Val Ozigbo, has vowed that he and the party were unstoppable in the bid to clinch the coveted governorship seat.

“I and PDP are unstoppable in spite of litigations and political manourvering rearing their ugly heads.

“Whatever God is doing nothing can any man do. It is final time for those who don’t have the interest of Anambra state in mind” he stated further,” Ozigbo said on Sunday in Onitsha, Anambra state.

He told the electorate to understand that the party is out to win the gubernatorial election and nothing more.

“The electorate should know we are here to win the election and nothing more, we are poised to win, nothing else”, he said.

He urged them to ignore campaign of calumny being associated with detractors adding that with such blackmail, “we are waxing stronger day and night.”

“Go and tmobilise every one in the state to join the band wagon, PDP, for better Anambra state, whilev describing himself as a transformer and a developer,” Ozigbo said.