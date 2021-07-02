Advertisement

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Lubrik Construction Company and Craneburg Construction are jointly donating a state of the art Museum Complex to the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was announced during the ground breaking ceremony of the project at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on the 15th of July 2021.

The Chairman of Lubrik Construction Company, Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu, who is also on the Board of Craneburg Construction, while making his speech said the project would be fully funded by both construction companies.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 16 months, will meet all international standards.

He urged private organizations to encourage the security agencies by carrying out projects that would help and motivate them.

In his response the Director General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi thanked the Management of Lubrik Construction and Craneburg Construction and assured them of the agencies commitment to making Nigeria safe for companies to do their business without any form of intimidation.

During the event, a detailed description of the project was given and the foundation laying was done by DSS DG, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Present at the event were senior officials of the DSS and Directors of the both construction companies. Construction work commenced immediately after the short ceremony.

Recall that the same companies carried out a similar project for the Nigerian Army by constructing a world class Club House at the Guards Polo Club, Abuja which is currently at its 80% completion stage.

Source: Wabiye idoniboyeobu, media consultant and social media influencer, in Abuja