Commends scholars role in the debate

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has revealed that his administration would follow the case of AbdulJabbar Sheikh Nasiru Kabara to its logical conclusion, emphasising that, “The struggle is for all of us.”

He made this known when he paid Sallah visit to the leader of Qadiriyyah movement, Shekh Khalifa Qariballah Nasiru Kabara, at Qadiriyyah House, Kabara, Friday.

“We are very grateful that we are following the right steps on the situation now. And the state government will continue to monitor the situation very well. Up to its logical conclusion,” he said.

Commending Khalifa Kabara, he appreciated that, “We are equally commending you for what you did. The role you played. It is indeed amazing that, Islamic scholars played well during the debate. They displayed genuine Islamic knowledge.”

Adding that, they, work with their knowledge, faulting others that, “…there are those who think they are learned, but they do not work with what they claim they know. That is part of the reasons why we found ourselves in such kind of situation.”

He also promised to give a helping hand to the completion of Sheikh Nasiru Kabara Islamic Centre, based in the federal capital territory, Abuja. Assuring that, “We will see what we can do to see to its completion In Sha Allah.”

In his earlier remarks, Khalifa Kabara praised the governor in the role he played “…in protecting the dignity and pride of our beloved Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him. We are all thumbing up for the great work done. May Allah reward you the most.”

“We are most grateful also for your visit, which you made a yearly event. We are happy that His Excellency frequents also our other activities, from Tafsir during Ramadhan period, to our yearly Maukibi event, among others. We are grateful how His Excellency distinguishes himself with those things,” he concluded.