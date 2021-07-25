Advertisement

…Gen. Buhari And FG walking on a tiny thread rope with sharp razor.

The apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide–the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has urged all Igbo youths all over the world to stand in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu over trial on Monday 26th July 2021 at Abuja federal high court.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after addressing Igbo businessmen in Lagos on Sunday 25th July 2021, the National President of the Council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka noted that the global democratic and human rights of freedom of association and speech can’t be allowed to be swept under the carpet by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Comrade Igboayaka urged Igbo youths to stand with one of their own- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in every way legally possible, physically as well as in prayers, stressing that no government or individual no matter how highly placed can cow Ndigbo in their quest for self-determination.

“All the traders in Abuja should close their shops and markets in the spirit of” Umunna Bu Ike and Obinwanne” to demonstrate rejection of sectional trial against Nnamdi Kanu and tribal hatred against Ndigbo by president Muhammadu Buhari led administration”

“Buhari’s government should learn from history line that Ndigbo as major stakeholders in Nigeria can’t be intimidated with barren of guns, but should realize that Ndigbo have suffered untold marginalization and injustice to keep Nigeria one, and none of this gesture was appreciated since the end of the calculated genocide against Ndigbo from 1966 to 1970”

“By prosecution, intimidation and killing of members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and other Pro-Biafran groups, Gen. Buhari and FG are walking on a tiny thread rope with sharp razor, therefore any slight mistake from this moment of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial might see the abrupt end of Nigeria in an ugly history”

It’s obvious that those calling for Nigerian unity have destroyed every element of unity in Nigeria and the most recent one that broke the Carmel back is the recent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari where he demonstrates the drama in a Novel titled “Animal Farm” by George Orwell which stated that “All animal are equal, but some are more equal than others.

A proclamation by the pigs that control the government in the novel Animal Farm. The sentence is a comment on the hypocrisy of Buhari’s administration that have proclaimed absolute equality among Nigerians in his Inauguration speech in 2011 of belonging to nobody but have given power and privileges to a small elite. The helmsman in charge of Nigeria just as portrayed in Animal Farm through intoxication and absolute power and political bravado have justified the call for secession in Middle belt, Yoruba land and Igbo land.

This paradox in “animal farm” has reflected in administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and brought Nigeria to international ridiculous surface, let’s wait and see how far this will take Nigeria, Comrade Igboayaka queried.