By Favour Goodness

Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 55 suspected Internet fraudsters in separate operations in Enugu and Ebonyi states.

18 of the suspects were arrested on Thursday at Agbani Road and Thinkers Corner areas of Enugu following intelligence on their alleged involvement in Internet fraud, while the remaining 37 suspects were apprehended on Wednesday at the Hausa Quarters, Nkaliki, Aboboriga, Abakiliki in Ebonyi State.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, named the suspects nabbed in Enugu to include John Kennedy, Onochie Paul, Ilojeme Chiagozie, Ilechukwu Chidiebeube, Ike Emmanuel, Otega Philip, Uzochukwu Frank and Ezinwa Chimere.

Others are Obike Nwabufo, Ikeja Eyerinsu, Chidindu Victory, Onwuagbaizu Paul, Tomizine Alamco, Great Oluwagbemiga, Kanu Ifeanyichukwu, Ebere Malachy, James Ewenike and Ilojeme Chiemela.

Items recovered from them include laptops and several mobile phones.

The statement read in part, “The remaining 37 suspects were apprehended on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Hausa Quarters, Nkaliki, Aguoboriga, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State.

“The suspects include Igwe Chukwudi, Ozoemena Newman, Obinna William, Eze Godwin, George Ezenwa, Onyebuchi Ebuka, Ezediegwu Innocent, Nzubechukwu Obineze, Igwe Ikenna, Ibrahim Falada, Ezra Excel, Chinedu Agu, Oscar Sogidu, Uchenna Onyenweaku, Nwoka Darlington, Ejike Prince, Anuli Obinna, Nwazunkwu Collins, Mba Rocks and Patrick Junior.

“Others are Amefula Kennedy, Ebuka Okoh, Igboke Chinonso, Ijezie Chibuike, Anthony Delight, Joseph Ahuighnwa, Innocent Chukwuebuka, Chima Ndubuisi, Benjamin Kelechi, Precious Kalu, Anthony Samuel, Christian Valentine, Chukwudi Agbom, Ekebudu Nwabueze, Okoye Arinze, Igwebuike Emeka and Chiemelie Franklin.

“Items recovered from the suspects include four vehicles – Lexus RX 350 with number plate KUJ-552-BG; Lexus IS250 with number plate EBJ-762-AAA; Mercedes Benz ML350 4matic with number plate KUJ-393- BQ; and Mercedes Benz E350 with number plate YAB-133-BL, several phones and laptops.”

The anti-graft agency said the suspects would be charged when investigations into the cases were concluded.