By Favour Goodness

The police in Enugu has arrested three male suspects involved in railway tracks and slippers vandalisation.

A statement issues by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, ASP, said the suspects were arrested with their operational lorries and large pieces of the vandalized items.

He said the breakthrough was in pursuant to the operational strategies, including collaborative security operations, devised by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, psc*, to actualize mandates of Operation Restore Peace in the State.

Those arrested include one Chukwuma Okoye aged 56 and Oluchukwu Igboke aged 25, both of Anambra State, who were intercepted and arrested on 02/07/2021 by a Joint Security patrol team, headed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, at Emene Enugu, along Enugu/Abakaliki highway.

The 2 Mercedes trucks with registration numbers: AWK 296 YX and UWN 471 ZX, which they were respectively driving were searched as operatives uncovered large pieces of vandalized railway tracks and slippers.

The statement said both suspects confessed to be transporting from Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene to Anambra State.

The 2 lorries and the vandalized items were recovered.

Also, the Police Operatives attached to the Command’s CP Monitoring Unit on 10/06/2021, arrested one Boniface Eze aged 37, of Anambra State and recovered a Mercedes 911 lorry with registration number: XC 360 UWN loaded with vandalized railway tracks and slippers at Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene, Enugu.

His arrest police said is due to the Operatives swift response to credible information, alleging that some persons vandalized the said railway tracks and slippers, loaded and were about to transport same to an unknown location.

The suspect and driver of the said lorry are said to have also confessed to be transporting the vandalized items to Anambra State.

The police statement said efforts have been intensified to arrest accomplices to the crime, with the view to charging them to court once investigation is concluded.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police while frowning at the act of criminal vandalism of critical national infrastructures, such as railways, that are meant for public good, has warned unrepentant criminal elements to steer clear of such critical public assets in the State or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

He therefore, called on resident of the State to remain law abiding, vigilant and promptly report criminals and their acts of vandalism to the nearest Police Station or by calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 080988880172. They can also send e-mails to: contact042ppro@gmail.com.