By Favour Goodness

A two-storey build under construction in early hours of Wednesday collapsed in Amikwo, Awka South Local Government of Anambra state.

Though no life was lost, building materials worth millions of naira were wasted in the unfortunate incident.

It was observed that the officials of Awka Capital Territory Development Agency (ACTDA) had already sealed the site.

The first floor of the building sank into the ground, while the remaining portion fell and I’d leaning on a neighbouring two-storey building with occupants.

An eyewitness under condition of anonymity said the building collapse around 2am with a loud bang which made the neighbours to run out in inquisition.

He the collapse of the building might as a result of poor mixture and reinforcement.

According to him, for fear of unknown, many of them stayed outside till day break.

Ben. Amaechi Okwuosa, Managing Director of ACTDA revealed that the building had been marked since 2018/2019.

He said that after being sealed, the developer agreed to do it himself, but ended up doing it the wrong way, in the process of which there was partial collapse.

While appreciating God that there was no casualty, Okwuosa said that there are many such buildings, which have been marked by the agency engineers.

He said the agency always relied on such report to take necessary actions.