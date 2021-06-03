Advertisement

Ahmad Gumi, a popular Islamic preacher, has not been proclaimed wanted, according to the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, since there is no evidence that the cleric is inciting violence against the federal government.

According to The Cable, Mohammed made the comments in response to a question from journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, June 2.

Gumi’s conduct, he said, cannot be equated to those of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to Mohammed, the cleric’s perspective differs from Kanu’s, who he accuses of openly pushing for attacks on security personnel.

Advertisement

According to the minister,

“Who appointed Gumi middleman between government and Boko Haram? Listen, for me, unless you come and tell me this is what Gumi said that is inciting that you are comparing to Kanu…anyway what we’re discussing is different. …

“But I’m saying that you cannot compare anybody with Kanu who boldly said go and kill policemen. I think sometimes…policemen are brothers; they are our uncles; they have children.”